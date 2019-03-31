Jennifer Diane Carney, 37, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home near Columbia.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Josh Palmer officiating.

Jennifer was born on Jan. 12, 1982 in Jefferson City, the daughter of Randall Carney and Diane (Logston) Carney who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her beloved grandfather, Bill Carney. She graduated from Hickman High School in 2000 and then attended Columbia College.

Jennifer most recently had a passion for art and drawing which quickly became a love for tattooing. She loved decorating her friends with her beautiful creations. She loved the country as well; horseback riding, fishing and hunting were her other favorite hobbies when she wasn’t drawing. Her passion for life was her three wonderful kids, she adored them so much and couldn’t wait to show them the world. She dearly loved her friends which quickly became her family. They always surrounded her with love and comfort throughout her life. She loved caring for others and found a career as a Home Health Care Aid.

Jennifer is survived by one son Kyler and one daughter Harley Carney of the home; one son Sylus Hill of Kansas; one sister, Melissa Anderson (Justin Bluhm) of San Antonio, TX; niece and nephews Wyatt, Jamison, Austin, Maverick Bluhm; grandmother, Lois Carney of Russellville; Uncle Russell Logston of Columbia; aunt, Linda Lenk (Phil); uncle, Chuck Carney (Brenda); and cousins; special friends, Jessica Luebbert and Derick Benedict, Todd Ford, Chris Wainscott; and several extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Children of Jennifer Carney, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

