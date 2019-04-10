Mary M. Woodruff, 95, of Sturgeon died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Heritage Hall Nursing Center in Centralia.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Sturgeon Christian Church with Rev. Bob Flanagan officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.

Mary was born on Feb. 26, 1924 in Centralia, the daughter of Claude and Lucille (Powell) Turner.

On Jan. 31, 1942 in Centralia, Mary married Frank Woodruff, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 17, 1995.

Mary is survived by her children, Bonnie Chase (Chester) of Sturgeon, Jerry Woodruff of Centralia, Mark Woodruff (Jill) of Otterville; grandchildren, Michelle Sandker (Danny), Melissa Wilhite (Jason), Briana Bauer (Jeremy), Stacy Woodruff, Miranda Pollock (Doug), Jason Woodruff (Arianna), Paul Woodruff, Josh Woodruff (Emily); eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and sister-in-law, Irene Turner of Texas.

Along with her husband Frank, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers, Nelson, Roy Lee, and Joe Turner.

Mary was a member of the Sturgeon Christian Church, Order of the Eastern Star, the Democratic Club, and a former longtime member of the Mt. Horeb and the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Boards.

Mary served during World War II as a Rosie the Riveter.

Mary loved to watch Missouri Tigers Basketball, go camping with her family at the State Fair, and taking walks.

Her family was the most important thing to her and she truly loved spending time with them.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Sturgeon Christian Church, or the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

