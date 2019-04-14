Frances L. Jones, 81, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at her home in Columbia.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Lylia and Jim Altom officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Frances was born on Aug. 18, 1937 in Cairo, IL, the daughter of Marshall and Anna (Jones) Long, who preceded her in death. She was married on June 23, 1957 in East St. Louis to Earnest Jones, who preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 1992.

Survivors include four children, Angela Carlson of Columbia, Randy Jones (Heather) of Columbia, Renee Shelby (James) of Columbia, and Beth Rivera (Mike) of Ashland; six grandchildren, Heather Carlson, Mellissa Carlson, Zach Jones, Hayley Linzie, Jacob Hollandsworth and Jordyn Hollandsworth; three brothers and one sister.

She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Earnest Carlson; three brothers and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Smiles , c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.