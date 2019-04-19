William "Bill" Tinsley, 77, of Titusville, FL, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 16, 2019, at his residence.

No services are planned at this time.

He was born June 2, 1941, in Boonville, a son of the late Waldo "Walt" Tinsley and Nadine (Hosford) Mersey. After a faithful service as a Sergeant with the Columbia Police Department, Bill retired and became a founding member of the Blue Knights Missouri Chapter – known as the "Tin Man.” He moved to Florida with his wife of 30 years where he enjoyed "Southern Ice Cream,” a fine bottle of bourbon, and telling stories to all that were blessed to be in his company.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Vickie; daughter Marsha Sue Tinsley; son James "Eric" Tinsley; stepson Jason Jaycox (Gwen); stepdaughter Amy Merideth (Mark); 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two fur babies - Millie and Bella.

Bill was preceded in death by his father; mother; and aunts Jessie Hosford and Rosalie (Hosford) Whitten.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations are made to Unlimited Opportunities (Special Olympics), 890 Hillcrest Avenue, Titusville, Florida 32796.