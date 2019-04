James Orrin Dresser of Columbia passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Boone Hospital.

Private services will take place at a later date.

Jim was the son of Calvin and Evelyn Cooper Dresser who have preceded him in death. He is survived by two brothers, Robert (Marcy) Dresser and William (Suzi) Dresser; cousins; a niece, Heather Dresser; and two nephews, Douglas Dresser and Travis Dresser.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.