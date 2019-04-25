Norma Wilma Schumacher of Urbana, IL passed away April 22, 2019.

Memorial service plans are pending. Burial will be at Lake Charles in St. Louis.

She was born Norma Wilma Schallert in St. Louis on July 5, 1925, to Laura and Joseph Martin Schallert, who predeceased her, as did brother Joe and sister Laura.

She graduated from Beaumont High School, and worked for Woolworth, Famous-Barr, Hawkeye Insurance, General American Insurance, Navy Brand, the MU Med Center in Columbia, and for 20 years in the St. Louis Assessor's Office. Afflicted by polio as a child, she prided herself as a survivor and had great empathy for the less fortunate, contributing to many charities. She loved fishing and was a lifelong Cardinal fan.

Surviving are son James (Jake) Schumacher of Champaign, IL; daughter-in-law Mary Leandra Baker of Chicago; and beloved nephews, nieces and friends.

In lieu of flowers please donate to her favorite charity, Doctors without Borders.