Norbert Raymond Hopfer, 95, of Kansas City (formerly of Columbia), passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Summit View Terrace Assisted Living in Kansas City.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 2 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Riggert officiating. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Norbert was born on July 1, 1923 in Uniontown, the son of Rudolph and Freida (Frentzel) Hopfer, who preceded him in death. He entered into the family of God through washing of Holy Baptism at Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown on July 8, 1923 and renewed his vows in the rite of Confirmation on April 6, 1936. Norbert was married on Nov. 22, 1945 in St Louis to Eva Catherine Grindstaff, who preceded him in death on Sept. 21, 2018. The Lord blessed the union with the gift of one daughter, Joyce.

Survivors include one daughter, Joyce Sherer (Don) of Independence; two grandsons, Derrick Sherer (Stephanie) and Ryan Sherer (Kylene); and four great-granddaughters, Carley, Sofia, Hanley and Laurel.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Hopfer (Virginia); and Walter Hopfer (Virginia); and two nephews, David Hopfer and Kenny Hopfer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church , c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.