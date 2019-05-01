Gerold “Jerry” Windsor, 72, of Hallsville, went home to God’s beautiful heaven above on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Funeral Services will follow a Masonic Service that will start at 12 p.m., Saturday, May 4 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until start of the Masonic Service. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Jerry was born on Dec. 12, 1946, in Panama City, FL to Floyd Bell, Jr. and Carlie Wells Windsor. Jerry worked as an iron worker building towers, some of them being the tallest buildings in the world. He also changed light bulbs in many of the tall structures around Columbia. His interests or hobbies included rodeo, bull riding, breaking and riding horses, leather work, RC airplanes and making his favorite dishes.

Jerry is survived by his mother, Carlie “Connie” Windsor of Columbia; three daughters, Pam Windsor of Jefferson City, Debbie Windsor of Columbia, Vecie Windsor of Springdale, AR; three grandchildren, Heather Spangler of Columbia, Victoria Harwood and Gabriel Harwood, both of Springdale; a niece, Stacie Windsor Friedrich (John); and two nephews, Col. Jason Scott Windsor (JoEllen) and Jonathan Paul Windsor (Mandi); and several beloved great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Windsor, Jr.; his brother, Floyd “John” Windsor, III; and a grandson, Anthony Spangler.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Special Olympics Missouri, 305 Special Olympics Dr., Jefferson City, MO 65101.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.