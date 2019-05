Gregg Huskey, 57, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at True Life Apostolic in Columbia.

Survivors include his father and step mother, Pete and Marilyn Huskey; sister, Ginni; daughter, Tabitha, and four grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to True Life Apostolic, 211 Benton St., Columbia, MO 65203.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.