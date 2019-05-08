John Edward Keller, 73, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Columbia.

A celebration of life is planned for later this summer.

He was born April 4, 1946 in Columbia to Joseph (Smokie) and Margaret Keller. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1964 and attended the University of Missouri.

In his own words; “I took my first serious photograph at the age of eighteen. At twenty-two…began my photographic apprenticeship at Julie’s Studio under the watchful eyes of Francis Griffin and Eddie Gibbons. I also attended workshops taught by Ansel Adams, Arnold Newman and Robert Heinecken. I make my living as a free-lance commercial photographer, shooting on location and in-studio for publications and advertising.”

His true focus was as a father to his son Joshua, enveloping him with love, encouragement and the same steady patience evident in his most creative photographs. His friends can attest to the same devotion and support. Describing his work at an exhibition he might have unknowingly written his own epitaph stating that he was “exploring the universe.”

He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his brother David, his beloved son Josh and the grandchildren he doted on, Tate and Julia Keller.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or Central Missouri Humane Society where Johnny volunteered.