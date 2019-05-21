John William “Pete” Brady, 76, formerly of Brookfield, passed away after a long illness Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans’ Home in Mexico, MO.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brookfield with Father Jerry Kaimann officiating, with a graveside service immediately following at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Brookfield.

John W. “Pete,” son of James and Cheawwhean (Hubbard) Brady, was born June 23, 1942 in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1959.

He served loyally and valiantly in the United States Air Force for four years where he met his future wife, Renate Sikora. The couple married in 1968 in Brookfield and subsequently moved to Columbia. Mr. Brady had a distinguished career with Finest Coffee Service in Columbia and surrounding areas for over 30 years. He was a very devoted husband, father, and friend to all who knew him and was very dedicated to his customers. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Columbia.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Renate Brady of the home; a sister, Ann Smith of Venice, FL; a niece, Stacy Jackson of Brookfield; nephews, Jason Hoyt and wife Allison and Matthew Hoyt and wife Kelsi, all of Kearney; five great nieces, Brooke Lauhoff and husband Ryan of Brookfield; Gracelynn, Aralynn, Kinsley, and Maddyn Hoyt of Kearney; two great great-nieces, Brenley and Vaeda Lauhoff; and one great great-nephew, Roczen Lauhoff of Brookfield.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, James and Cheawwhean Brady; and a son, Patrick Brady.

Memorials suggested to Immaculate Conception Church in Brookfield and Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Columbia. They may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.