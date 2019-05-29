Catheryn Perkins, 50, of Jefferson City, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.

Cathy was born Jan. 26, 1969 to Cheryl Shettlesworth and David Perkins in Columbia.

She is survived by her loyal canine companion, Molly; her mother, Cheryl Holman and husband, Dale; father, David Perkins; brother, Travis Perkins; niece, Amber Davis; nephew, Devon Perkins; step-brother, Mike Holman and many family and close friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd., Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.