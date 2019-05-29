James Dean Hodges, 54, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 while at home.

Friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Frerichs officiating.

James was born in St. Louis on Oct. 17, 1964 to Tom Hodges (deceased) and Joan Stroer, who survives in Columbia.

James graduated from Columbia College in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science. He held numerous professional certifications and licenses, and had previously operated his own computer repair business. James was employed at IBM, as a System Administrator in the financial sector in Columbia.

If it was mechanical, electrical or computerized, and broken, James could fix it. His abilities in these areas and intelligence were a marvel. James loved his family, tinkering with cars, working on computers, cooking, spoiling his cats and helping others. He took great joy in manning the grill during family gatherings.

James is survived by two brothers, Tom Hodges (Anita) of Sedalia and Greg Hodges (Sonia), of Fulton; and a sister, Sue Hodges of Fulton. He also was survived by three step-brothers, Donald Stroer, David Stroer and Andy Stroer; a step-sister, Jerianne Rimert (Pete); nephews and nieces Brandy Hodges, Amy Hodges, Kimberly Nelson, Chase Stiltner-Hodges, Rebecca Rimert, Andrea Rimert, Jake Rimert and Tommy Harp-Hodges; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family, close friends and IBM coworkers.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a step-father, Donald Stroer; step-brother Matt Stroer; brother-in-law Steven Grundig; and nephew Mark Hodges.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Second Chance (Animal Rescue Foundation), Columbia, MO.

