Clarence Robert Davis, age 99, of Hannibal, formerly of Shelbyville, passed away June 10, 2019, at the Hannibal Regional Hospital, in Hannibal.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. at the Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina. Burial will be held at the Bacon Chapel Cemetery, north of Lentner, following the service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.