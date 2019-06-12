Mary Jane Bush passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and family are invited to Mary Jane’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Graveside services and burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.

Mary Jane was born March 24, 1944 in Hannibal to Eileen (Vuch) and Kenny Bleigh.

She was married to the love of her life, Gary F. Bush, for 54 years until his passing in 2016.

Mary Jane followed her husband to Paris, France in 1964 while Gary was in the Army. When they returned to Hannibal to live, she worked for F&M Bank. She then pursued her education at HLGU and graduated from Quincy University with a B.S. in Education.

Her first teaching position was at New London Elementary. Gary and Mary Jane moved to Kirksville and she taught at Edina. She ended her career at Scotland County Elementary after they had moved to Memphis Mo. Mary Jane retired after 25 years of teaching. In 2004 they returned to Hannibal after Gary retired from the Post Office. Both of them loved being back 'home,' close to family and friends.

Mary Jane enjoyed reading, maintaining the lawn, organizing and decorating. She loved socializing and playing bridge at the Country Club with her friends. Mary Jane and Gary loved having their family with them on trips to the islands, but mostly at their home.

She is survived by her sister, Ann Farrell of Farmington; brother, David Bleigh of Hannibal; and sister, Ginger Dunn of Glendale, Ariz.

Besides being a devoted wife to Gary, Mary Jane was the best of mothers to Terri Ann (Mark) Udelhoven of Vandalia and Jeffery Joseph (Amy) Bush of Hannibal. She loved her grandchildren, Jessica (Karl) Aggers, Stewart (Sarah) Bush, Todd Udelhoven and Tyler Bush. She was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Sophia and Olivia Aggers and Claire Bush. "Janie" always had cookies in the house for her grandchildren.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jessica Aggers, Stewart Bush, Todd Udelhoven, Tyler Bush and Tony Bowman.

Memorials can be made to the James Cary Cancer Center, Community Loving Care Hospice or First Christian Church of Hannibal.

Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesdonnellfuneralhome.com