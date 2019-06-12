Willie Herman Cox, 64, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Cancer Treatment Center of America in Tulsa, OK after a battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 with a Homegoing Celebration at 1 p.m. at Mizzou Arena in Columbia with Rev. Clyde Ruffin officiating, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 22 with a Homegoing Celebration at 1 p.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church in Oakdale, LA with Rev. Dale Sanders, Jr. officiating. Interment will be at Melder Cemetery in Rapides Parish, LA.

Willie was born on Jan. 25, 1955 in Moscow, TN to Jonsie and Lorener (Thurston) Cox. He married Juanita Hayes on June 18, 1983 in Harvey, IL.

He graduated from Rich Tradition Thornton Township High School in Harvey and went on to attend Benedictine College. Willie then transferred to Bradley University in Peoria, IL where he played baseball while receiving his Bachelor of Science in Physical Education.

Willie was loved by everyone! He had a long history of coaching and assisting students. He was a student counselor, coached high school, college and AAU basketball during his career.

His career includes women’s head coach at Peoria High School, where the girls went to state finals and later held national titles, four years at Loyola-Chicago as the assistant men’s basketball coach, assistant coach at Bradley University under Dick Versace.

The highlight of his career was his 16 years as the assistant coach under Robin Pingeton. He was the assistant coach under her at Illinois State University for seven years. And then at the University of Missouri for his last nine seasons, with the last four as the team director of recruiting. He helped the Tigers to achieve a six-year consecutive winning season. Prior to coming to Mizzou, Willie was Coach Pingeton’s assistant coach at Illinois State for seven years.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Cox of Columbia; children, Cassandra Allison (David) of Oakdale, Alandrea Cox of Columbia, Tamara Francis (Brian) of Dallas, TX, Anissa Cox (Charles Shird II) of Columbia; brothers, John Thurston (Doris) of Sedalia, Ronald Macon of St. Louis, Joseph Macon (Shirley) of Lakeland, FL; sisters, Beatrice McClarin of Calumet City, IL, Lillian Hinton of Sparta, WI, Dorothy Cox of Harvey, Thelma Saulsberry (Lawrence) of Harvey, Vernita Bryant (Charlie), Charlotte Miller, Alesia Neal all of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Brian Francis II, Charlston Shird, Chanceton Shird, Charles Shird III, Kellen Todd, Marquis Marks, and Bernard Marks; brothers-in-law, August Hayes Jr. (Glenda), Samuel Hayes Sr. (Loradell) of Houston, TX, Calvin Hayes (Ann) of Peoria; sisters-in-law, Ruby Hinton (Emmett) of Peoria, Barbara Bradford, and Augustine Todd, both of Oakdale.

