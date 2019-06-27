Charles T. Thompson, 60, of Fulton, passed away at his home on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Friends will be received from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1 at Callaway Christian Church. Interment will be in Southside Cemetery.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1958 in Fulton, the son of the late Frederick Thompson and the late Bernice (Lee) Thompson.

Charles was a gifted story teller and jokester. He could always be counted on to bring a smile and laugh with each encounter. He earned his living as a carpenter. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing. The times he enjoyed most were those spent in the presence of his family and friends.

Those remaining to remember him fondly include his son, Taurean Thompson of Columbia; brother, George Thompson of St. Louis; sisters, Connie Wright of Fulton, Freddie Jackson (Larry) of Mexico, Joyce Thompson of Fulton, Mary Galbreath of Fulton and Janet Freelon (Rex) of Columbia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frederick Thompson.

Memorial donations are suggested to American Diabetes Association, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.