Gary Francis Johnson, 55, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, after extended illnesses.

Gary’s memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Institute Building, 305 South College Avenue.

He is survived by his brother, sister-in-law and niece, Robert, Fruzsina and Sara, of Hattiesburg, Miss.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Alan and Janice (Vandewater) Johnson; and his wife, Christina (Rutter).