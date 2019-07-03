Jerrel Quintin Burner, 79, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his home.

Friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at Nilson Funeral Home, where the Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m.

He was born July 26, 1939 in Parma, a son of the late Clifford E. and Daisy E. (Arnold) Burner. On March 7, 1959, Jerrel was united in marriage to Mary Elaine Nichols, who survives at their home.

Jerrel worked as an electrician, farmer and in real estate sales. He took great pride in being a small airplane pilot. He also loved to spend time with his family.

Along with his wife Mary, Jerrel is also survived by one son, Christopher Wade Burner (Rachel); three daughters, Brenda Sue Driskill (Wayne Sanders), Barbara Jean Collins and Beverly Jo Levell (John); three grandchildren, Quintin Levell (Kelsi Ridgeway), Ian Levell and Natalie Collins; one great-grandson, John Dean Levell; three brothers, Thomas Burner, Wayne Burner and Jimmie Burner; and one sister, Joyce McPherson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Margaret Hutson.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice Compassus.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.