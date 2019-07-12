Harry Lee Cagle Sr., 76, of Columbia, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home, surrounded by his wife and son.

A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

He was born in Sikeston to Marquis D. Cagle and Virgie A. Shaw-Cagle. He and Shelia K. Matey-Cagle were married July 13, 1975 in Columbia. She survives.

Harry was in the US Navy from 1960-1964.

He is survived by his wife, Shelia K. Cagle of Columbia; a son, Harry L. Cagle Jr. of Columbia; a granddaughter, Alexandra L. Cagle of Columbia; a brother, Marquis (Darlys) Cagle of Muskogee, Okla. and brother, Joseph M. Cagle of Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one sister.