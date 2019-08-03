Mary Frances Hesse, 88, of Curryville, passed away at 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 4 at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Vandalia with Reverend Bob Hoehn officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Hesse was born in Florence on Dec. 25, 1930, the daughter of Carl Christian and Roma Clara Josephine Rasa Siegel.

She married Gerald Price Hesse in Sedalia on June 5, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 2014.

Mrs. Hesse was a lifetime area resident and member of the Vandalia Presbyterian Church. She was a 1948 graduate of Smithton High School and attended one year at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse. She worked for ENT Specialists in 1952, then as a charge nurse for St. Luke's in Kansas City from 1953 until 1954. She also worked in the OB department at Audrain Medical Center and for a family doctor in Indianapolis until 1963. On Nov. 1, 1964 she began work for Van-Far Schools, where she was employed for 29 years. Mrs. Hesse loved her family and delighted in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She kept a large vegetable garden framed with beautiful daylilies and enjoyed sewing, cross stitch and spending time with her dog, Misty.

Survivors include two sons, Kerry (Connie) Hesse of Farber and Chris (Vicky) Hesse of Curryville; one sister, Dorothy (Jim) Spencer of Ozark; one brother, William Paul (Joanne) Siegel of Florence; two grandchildren, Abbie Elizabeth (David) Rothermich of Leewood, Kan. and Ryan Patrick (Kelli) Hesse of Gretna, Neb.; two step-grandchildren, Shane and Crystal Bontz of Vandalia; three great-grandchildren, Amelia Hesse and James and Ben Rothermich; three step great-grandchildren, Draven, Lydia and Jocey Bontz.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Dr. Pete Siegel, Dr. Carl Siegel and Colonel Eugene Siegel; and one grandson, Kevin Price.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boone Hospital Heart Institute, 1605 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 or the Ronald McDonald House, 3501 Lansing Avenue, Columbia, MO 65201.

