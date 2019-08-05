Monday

Aug 5, 2019 at 9:11 AM


Kimberly Lee Jameson, 49, of Center, passed away at 8:32 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

Funeral services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.

 