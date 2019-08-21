Georgiana Caroline Pitts, 75, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Columbia Post Acute Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at New Horizons United Methodist Church, 1020 S. El Chaparral Avenue, with Rev. Marilyn Moeller officiating. Graveside services and interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. Louis. Expressions of sympathy may be made to New Horizons United Methodist Church.

She was born May 8, 1944 in St. Louis, the daughter of Calvin Lysle and Alice May (Garrett) Owens. Georgiana was a 1962 graduate of Mehlville High School in St. Louis.

Georgiana worked as a Para Professional for the Columbia Public Schools at West Jr. High and Lange Middle School from 1986 until her retirement in 2009. She attended New Horizons United Methodist Church.

Survivors include three sons: Steve Van Nolan of Columbia, Glen Allen Pitts and wife Shelley of Jefferson City, Jeffery Lee Pitts and husband Jason Han of Columbia; two brothers: Calvin L. Owens and wife Peggy, David Owens and wife Nancy; and four grandchildren: Stuart Andress-Nolan, Mark A. Pitts, Shawn C. Pitts and Matthew L. Pitts.

Georgiana was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Alice Owens.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

