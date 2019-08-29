Billy L. Perkins, 81, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31 at Grace Bible Church, followed by a reception for the family to greet friends.

Billy was born on Dec. 12, 1937 in Columbia to Clarence “Bill” and Maurin Winn Perkins, and they preceded him in death. On Oct. 15, 1960, he married Doris Burnett in Columbia. He was a longtime member of Grace Bible Church.

Billy is survived by his wife, Doris; four children, Teresa Graham (Alan) of Smithville, Tammy Mann (James) of Harrisburg, Stephen Perkins (Tracy) of Harrisburg and Matthew Perkins (Ashley) of Centralia; two brothers, Dale Perkins (Peggy) of Columbia and Gale Perkins (Mary) of Harrisburg; sister-in-law, Gail Perkins of Columbia; six grandchildren, Levi, Heaven, Malissa, Dalton, Grace and Killian; and two great-grandchildren, Aliya and Xander.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Bruce.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Bible Church–Missions Program, 601 Blue Ridge Road, Columbia, MO 65202.

