Wendy Elaine Sunderland, 57, of Fayette, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Services will be at 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2 at Faith Family Church in Fayette with Rev. Jamie Page officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the church. Her place of rest will be at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.

Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.carryager.com.