On September 1, 2019, Nancy Fay of Columbia fell asleep in the arms of Jesus, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Forum Christian Church, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, with a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be following at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.