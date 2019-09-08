Alan (Al) Verne Norton, 84, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at Missouri United Methodist Church. A reception will follow in the connecter area of the church. Burial will then take place at approximately 4 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Alan was born on Aug. 16, 1935 in Dodge City, Kan., the son of Verne Norton and Ilene (Dillman) Norton. On June 13, 1954 he was united in marriage to Sandra (Hartman) Norton, who survives. When they married Alan was a cattle farmer. He would return to school to become a teacher and a coach before getting a job as a pharmaceutical sales representative. It was at this time that the family moved to Columbia. Alan then embarked on a career as an agent with State Farm Insurance until his retirement. He was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club of Columbia and the Missouri United Methodist Church. He was an avid crappie fisherman and enjoyed frying and sharing his catch with family and friends. Alan was a man of few words but rather he was a “Doer.” He was a good listener, confidante and supportive friend. He will be remembered as someone you could always count on.

In addition to his wife of 64 years, Alan is survived by three daughters: Dina (Dan) Coffey of West Chicago, Ill., Kay (Les) Johnson of Nixa and Alana (Scott) Madsen of St. Charles; and eight grandsons: Nathan, Joshua, Barry, Stewart, David, Daniel, Nicholas and Quentin.

He was preceded in death by one sister: Maxine Beery; and one brother: Robert Norton.

Memorial donations can be made to Missouri Department of Conservation at P.O. Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180 or Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. 9th Street, Columbia, MO 65201.

