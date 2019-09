Amber Dawn Warren, 37, of Columbia, passed from this life Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Olivet Christian Church.

She is survived by one son, Thoran Maize; brother, Charles Howard; and sister, Autumn Warren.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Helen Carter; brother, Bobby Howard Jr.; and sister, Angel L. Warren.

