Nadria Leeann Wright, 18, of Columbia, slept into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Launer Hall on the Campus of Columbia College. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Launer Hall.

Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Columbia.