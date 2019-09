Claudine Nibigira, 17, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Christian Fellowship Church, 4600 Christian Fellowship Rd. Columbia, MO 65203, immediately followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.