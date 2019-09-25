Mary Cora Lou Neal, 88, of Sturgeon, died Monday, September 23, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Flanagan officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Horeb Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the funeral home.

Cora Lou was born on May 9, 1931 in Sturgeon, the daughter of Abson “Abb” Robinson and Eliza Jane Ewens Robinson.

On May 5, 1951 in Sturgeon, Cora Lou married Thomas P. Neal, who preceded her in death.

Cora Lou was the City Clerk and Collector for Sturgeon for 37 years. She was a longtime and very active member of the Sturgeon Christian Church. She loved to bake, sew and crochet. She was always willing to help anyone she could. Cora Lou truly loved her family and enjoyed all the time she was able to spend with them.

Cora Lou is survived by her daughters, Sandra Hinton and Pamela LaRoe; grandchildren, Nicki White (Travis), Stephanie McArtor (Joe), Laura Lee (Todd), Liza Acton (Mike), Alex LaRoe, Ashley Skeen, Clinton Jackson and Kirsten Sims (Curtis); 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Cora Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Thomas; a daughter, Angela Jane Skeen; two sisters, Thelma Taylor and Margaret Ruby Miller; and two brothers, Bill Robinson and Abbie Robinson, Jr.

Memorial donations are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.

Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com.