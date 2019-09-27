Dr. Kim D. Fite, 63, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 in St. Louis.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave, Columbia.

She was born to Norman and Allie (Hickman) Fite on Aug. 27, 1956 in Batavia, N.Y. She married Julian Beever on June 25, 2005. In 1982, Dr. Fite earned her Doctorate in chiropractic medicine at the Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis. She followed that degree in 2000 by becoming a Diplomate of Acupuncture through the NCCAOM, nationally recognized as the pinnacle of acupuncture certification.

Dr. Fite started out her chiropractic practice in Belle, and later moved it to the Jefferson City and Columbia area in the early 1990s. While she was active in her practice, Dr. Fite became a well-known speaker and healthy living advocate. She taught classes at Columbia Public Schools, continuing education courses, and in her last few years also taught massage therapy classes, along with physiology and the 5-element theory. Her knowledge led her to be invited to speak at many chiropractic and acupuncture practice and theory seminars.

She is survived by her husband, Julian Beever; sons, Christopher (Lisa) Sivret and Michael (Melanie) Carraher; daughter, Sabrina (Johnathon) Fite; step-son, Jordan Beever; grandchildren, Cameron, Jaydon, Kaitlyn, Alex, Ben, Nathan and Lily; and her furry grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by both parents; and younger brother, Greg.

Online condolences may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.