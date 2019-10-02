Betty Layer, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Nilson Funeral Home in Columbia. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.

Betty was born on Feb. 5, 1931 in Brookfield, the daughter of Fred and Elva Stuart. Betty married Bob Layer in 1955 and they had three children: Randy, Susan and Connie.

Betty is survived by her son Randy and daughters Susan Strommen and Connie Helland; grandson Stuart Strommen and granddaughters Minuette Layer, Madeline Helland and Sophia Helland; and sister, Doris Stuart.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Layer; and sisters Dorothy Stuart and Bessie Stuart.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.