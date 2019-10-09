James D. Hickem, 23, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born on March 10, 1996 in Columbia.

Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Second Baptist Church. Burial will be private for the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.