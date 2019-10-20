Evelyn C. Carstens, 87, formerly of Boonville, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Saint Mary’s Medical center in Jefferson City.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville.

Evelyn was born Sept. 27, 1932 in Pettis County to Elmer J. and Nola M. Jeffress Cawley. She was married to Edwin Carstens on Jan. 23, 1977. He preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2012.

Evelyn was a graduate of Boonville High School. She worked at the Citizens Bank in Pilot Grove for 17 years. She was the first female Bank Examiner for the Missouri State Bank Examiner Board and served for many years. Evelyn then worked as credit manager at MFA Inc. until her retirement. Evelyn will be remembered as a Proud Strong Woman.

She is survived by one sister, Nola R. Heafley; two nieces, Sherri Heafley Sanchez and Donna Heafley Mountain; six great-nieces and nephews; and four great great-nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.