Phyllis Jean Field, nee Logsdon, 71, of Columbia, born May 18, 1948 in St. Clair County, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at Compass Church (600 Silvey St.) in Columbia. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Compass Church with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Fairview Heights, Ill.

Phyllis was a retired elementary school teacher from the Cahokia School District in Cahokia, Ill. She was a member of Compass Evangelical Free Church in Columbia. In retirement she found joy serving through the Threaded Hearts quilting group, assisting in the Compass library and volunteering at Paxton-Keeley School library. Her family always came first and grandkids were her joy.

Phyllis married Marshall Field on March 24, 1973 in Washington Park, Ill. Preceding her in death were her parents, Eugene and Verla Logsdon, nee Cawvey; and a sister, Karen Logsdon.

Survivors include sisters, Betsy Middleton (Kevin) of Troy, Ill. and Carol Murphy (Kevin) of Ballwin; two children, Becca Kincheloe (Steve) of Columbia and Matt Field (Cynthia) of Purcellville, Va.; and five grandchildren, Caleb and Jacob Kincheloe, and Alexandra, Marcus and Graciella Field.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compass Church or Threaded Hearts (both at 600 Silvey St. in Columbia).

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.