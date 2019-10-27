Harry Elmer Gowan, 76, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, surrounded by family at Boone Hospital in Columbia.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Richard Sullivan officiating. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville with full military honors.

Harry was born on Aug. 30, 1943 in Olean, N.Y., the son of Junior Harry Gowan and Loretta (Hoffmier) Gowan, who preceded him in death. He was married on July 12, 1982 in Columbia to Helen Miller. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Harry retired on Jan. 3, 2009 from Shelter Insurance Co. as an underwriter, and then retired from Sam’s Club. Harry enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching sports, bluegrass music and family gatherings at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Gowan of the home; four children, Tammy Hand of Columbia, Gene Gowan of Moberly, Johnny Brown of Auxvasse and Kristina Grant (Jordan) of Columbia; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four brothers, twin, Howard Gowan (Cheryl), Bill Gowan, Ed Gowan (Lynn) and Tom Gowan; and five sisters, Sue O’Brien (Dan), Rita Blehar (Steve), Margaret Cameron, Winnie Barber (Harold) and Judy Meis.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Richard Gowan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

