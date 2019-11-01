Dr. Alexander L. Pickard, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at home, with his wife Anne Marie.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Missouri United Methodist Church, followed by a reception.

Dr. Pickard’s legendary career at the University of Missouri began in 1961, when he arrived with his Julliard School of Music schoolmate and wife, Anne Marie. Starting as Assistant Band Director and Brass Instructor, he was named Director of Bands in 1966. Over the next two decades, he guided band members on a journey that raised the stature and notoriety of the “Big M of the Midwest.” Marching Mizzou students delighted fans with theatrical halftime performances, marching innovations like the famous “Flip-Tigers,” and new spirit groups like Mini Mizzou and the Golden Girls. During this period, he earned a Master of Arts Degree at the State University of Iowa, and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music.

In 1975, Dr. Pickard took Marching Mizzou to London, where they performed at the World Cup match between England and Germany in iconic Wembley stadium. A year later, the band first initiated the now famous MIZ-ZOU chant after their trip to the historic 22-21 football victory over Ohio State. In 1983, he became Assistant Chairman of the School of Music, retiring in 1995.

The “Good Doctor” was known to many as an adopted father who encouraged his students to “find a home” in the band.

Alex Pickard’s life touched thousands, and was not limited to his band family. He had a 36 year career with the Army National Guard of Missouri, rising to the rank of Command Sergeant Major. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of Columbia, Optimist Club and Missouri United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Marie; his two children, Dr. Laura Pickard and Stewart Pickard; and four grandsons, Walter Meyer, Nathaniel Meyer, Andrew Pickard and Alexander Pickard.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to memorialize his legacy with contributions to the Dr. Alexander Pickard School of Music Building Fund, or to his Marching Mizzou Student Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

