Lois T. King, 86, of Leawood passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

A celebration of life for Ed and Lois will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Orr Street Studios in Columbia. She was preceded in death by Edward on Oct. 11, 2016.

Lois was born Sept.16, 1933, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Lois received an arts diploma from Stephens College in 1953 and a bachelor’s degree from The Johns Hopkins University. She was a member of Zeta Mu Alpha sorority. Lois was married Nov. 24, 1954. Lois and Ed lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Baltimore, Md. before moving to Columbia in 1969.

In addition to motherhood, Lois pursued a variety of careers, bridal consultant at Buchroeders Jewelers, real estate sales with Griffin Real Estate Agency, teacher at Schraeder Institute of Early Learning, substitute with Columbia Public Schools, advocate with Parents as Teachers and several appearances in local television ads for Columbia businesses. The latter was an extension of her participation in community theater.

After retirement, Lois and Ed spent many years in Albuquerque, N.M., before returning to the Midwest in 2015.

She is survived by children, Ed King, Stuart King, Molly Hornback and Charlie King; grandchildren, Julie Dworski, Elizabeth King, Charly Raines, Catherine Hornback and Audrey King; and great-granddaughter Della Dworski.