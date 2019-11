Idelle Martin, 73, of Columbia, earned her wings on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Homegoing Celebration will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Columbia.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

