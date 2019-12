Jerry Wayne Ellison, 64, of Frisco, Texas, formerly of Columbia, transitioned from this life into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Second Baptist Church, 407 E Broadway, Columbia. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia with full military honors.

