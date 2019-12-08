Charles H. Pease, 92, passed away Nov. 20, 2019 at the Neighborhoods after a long battle with cancer. By his side were his loving wife Freya and stepdaughter Libby Pearcy.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 at the United Methodist Church. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Rev. Fred Lister officiating. Reception will be after the funeral in the connector. Interment will be at a later date.

He was born Sept. 21, 1927 to Charles H. Pease Sr. and Mae Turner Pease in Cincinnati, Ohio. He retired after 33 years with Wells Fargo Investments. He attended the University of Indiana where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega. He graduated from Drury College in Springfield, Mo. with a bachelor of science degree. Chuck loved the stock market, fishing, bowling, especially golf and his poker buddies. He was honorably discharged from the Armed Forces U.S. Navy in May, 1952.

He is survived by his wife Freya; daughter Judy Enderle of Rogers, Ark.; and five sons: Stephen (Susan), Mark, Geoffrey (Capi) of Columbia, Andrew (Pam) of Naples, Fla., James of Hannibal; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; stepdaughters Lisa (Chuck) Schmitz of Kansas City, Laura (David) Brownfield and Libby (Brent) Pearcy of Columbia; and six step-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his wife of 52 years, Harriet Pease; and grandson, Jordan Pease.