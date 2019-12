John Noe, 57, of Harrisburg, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Nilson Funeral Home.

He was born July 10, 1962 to Donna Meyer and Milton Noe in Canton, Illinois.

Surviving are his wife, Amanda Noe; four children, Jonathan (Danielle) Cozart, Patrick Noe, Shawn Sweezer and Kimberly (Jon) Ussery; and 10 grandchildren.

