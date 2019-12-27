Dottie Jane Carlson died unexpectedly Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 83 in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 at Grace Bible Church, 601 Blue Ridge Road, Columbia. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park in Columbia. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral at the church beginning at 10 a.m.

Dottie was born April 15, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pa. to George and Dorothy (Bezold) King. She graduated from Bartram High School in Philadelphia and then went west where she graduated from Tarkio College. There she met David R. Carlson, and they were married on May 19, 1958 at the Tarkio College Chapel.

When they moved to Columbia in 1962, Dottie became the principal’s secretary at Hickman High School. She also became a Shaklee sales representative and ultimately expanded her business to work fulltime as a Shaklee Distributor. Continuing with her Shaklee experiences throughout her life, she also became an administrative aide in the dentistry practice of David Harrison.

Dottie was an active member of Toastmasters International, American Business Women’s Association and Grace Bible Church. Growing up, her family always visited Ocean City, N.J. where they had a beach house. Dottie and Dave continued the tradition by traveling to the “big pond” every summer and staying in the family beach house. They had great times visiting with family and friends that would come over from Philadelphia. Dottie would organize reunions with her high school and church friends during these visits.

Dottie enjoyed traveling, landscaping their yard, keeping up with friends and family, but her greatest love was working with and supporting ministries.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Georgia (Russell) Edwards; brothers: Donald (Joanne) King and Richard (Colleen) King; brother-in-law, John Carlson; sisters-in-law: Marge (Don) Holloway and Lynn Carlson; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friend, David Harrison.

Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Bible Church for missions programs.