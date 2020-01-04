Ella Mae Glascock, 99, of Ashland, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Ashland Villa in Ashland.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 at Memorial Funeral Home, with an Eastern Star service starting at 1:15 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Bruce Williamson officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ella was born on April 5, 1920 in Ashland, the daughter of Micajah Proctor Pace and Louella Ester (Pitts) Pace, who preceded her in death. She was married on March 25, 1951 in Georgia to Fred Glascock, who preceded her in death in 1979. Ella retired as a billing specialist for Anesthesiologist Inc in Columbia.

Ella Mae graduated from Ashland High School and became a teacher after taking college courses through the summer.

As Fred was in the United States Army, Ella Mae traveled all over the country including California, Washington state, Kentucky and Georgia. She also lived in Germany where their two daughters were born. During Fred’s deployments to Vietnam and Korea, Ella and the girls lived in Columbia to be near family.

Ella Mae loved to bowl, play the piano, watch Wheel of Fortune, and enjoyed keeping up with Mizzou basketball.

Ella is survived by her daughter, Theresa McCouch (Doug) of Waynesville; three grandchildren: Christy Allison McCouch, Benjamin Douglas McCouch (Katie) and Cody Gullick (Joshua). She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Mariesa Bella McCouch, Jase Gullick and Jaxton Gullick; and by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, JoElla Faye Sheeley; two brothers: Lahmon Pace and M.D. Pace; and four sisters: Dorothy Nichols, Pauline White, Della Faye Pauley (her twin) and Roberta Gardner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ashland Villa OR Ashland Eastern Star, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

