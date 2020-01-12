Cassandra Ann Casteel, 27, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Parker-Millard Funeral Home, with a funeral service to be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the New Salem Cemetery, Ashland.

She was born Jan. 9, 1993 in Columbia to Robert Casteel and Candy (Beene) Casteel.

Cassandra was a graduate of Southern Boone High School. She then went on to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia where she double- majored and received her bachelor’s degree in archaeology and anthropology. She was currently employed with the State of Missouri at the Bothwell Historical Site where she was a supervisor and cataloged artifacts.

Cassandra enjoyed dancing, bowling, roller skating and digging in the dirt. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her mother: Candy Casteel (Jon) of Ashland; father: Robert Casteel (Rose) of Fulton; brother: Crispin Casteel (Hallie) of Kansas City; grandparents: Julia Casteel of Ashland, Melvin Casteel (Helen) of Columbia and Cathy Beene of Ashland; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents: Patricia and Ray Homan, Katherine and Melvin K Casteel and Danny Beene.

