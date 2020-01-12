Helen Joyce Coil of Columbia, and preceding 2017 of Independence, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia.

Helen was born Jan. 29, 1927 in Greenfield. Her parents Leslie and Jewell Boston and her brother Lee Boston preceded her in death. Helen is survived by her sweetheart and loving husband of 72+ years, Albert William “Bill” Coil Jr.; two children, Randy Coil and Susan Coil Marquardt, their spouses, Cydney and John; three grandchildren, Sarah Marquardt Morris (Brad), David Coil (Melissa), Anna Coil Carlson (Justin); and three great-grandchildren, all of whom Helen loved dearly and whom she loved to see, talk about and felt extremely proud.

Besides family activities, Helen enjoyed being involved in a variety of community and church activities and held a variety of offices in each. When Helen was in Columbia, she loved attending either Olivet Christian Church or Broadway Christian Church where her son, Randy, and family attended. A long-time faith filled member of First Christian Church of Independence, she loved to serve the church and people in many ways, but one of her favorites was building the church’s library. As Church Librarian, for 35 years, she shared guidance, support and enjoyment through literature and reading programs for all ages. Her family, church family, becoming a Stephens minister, friends and faith always kept her “cup” overflowing and she exemplified, shined, with a quality to quietly share that special love to others through her daily examples. She was always able to lend a non-judging ear with a smile and often a sweet hug for those in need.

She was a graduate of William Chrisman High School and also a long-time member of the Independence Junior Service League. She held various officer jobs and helped serve the community alongside the many special lifelong friends she acquired. As part of Jaycee wives and the Blue Goose auxiliary, she worked “side by side” with her husband, Bill, on many other assorted community and social projects. And later in life she even learned to play golf with Bill, her family and ladies golf associations.

Life according to Mom… “I’ve had a wonderful life… Wonderful… Don’t mourn for me… Just pass on the love…”

Short summaries of lives can never truly describe the intricacies of years lived and lives touched by any soul. However, if you would like to share in celebrating Helen’s ninety-two plus years, she would ask for you to pass on that love to those around you. Daily sharing a smile and a kindness. And the knowledge that no one is alone...God will be with you.

Two Services will be held to honor Helen. First, in Columbia, on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Broadway Christian church. Helen’s husband, Bill, who is residing in near-by assisted-living, will be attending this visitation and service. The second service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 in Independence at First Christian Church. Both services will start with a visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial celebration at 11 a.m.

For more information, contact Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, Broadway Christian Church, Columbia or First Christian Church of Independence. Donations may be made to the First Christian Church endowment fund, Broadway Christian Church memorial fund or local Alzheimer’s groups.

