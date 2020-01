Albert J. Boschi, age 96, of Harrisburg, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Columbia.

No services will be held and entombment took place in Floral Lawns Memorial Park in South Beloit, Illinois.

The Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home in Edgerton, Wisconsin has assisted the family. www.apfelfuneral.com, 608-884-9466.