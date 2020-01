Ruth Arlene Bressler, 93, of New Franklin, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville.

Funeral services honoring her life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. Wayne Purvis officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Clarks Chapel Cemetery.

