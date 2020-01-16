Joy Acton Gardner, 92, of Columbia, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Bluffs in Columbia.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Joy was born on May 19, 1927 in Harrisburg to James Richard and Sena (Buckler) Acton. Joy met Virgil Gardner while attending Lathrop County School. They were married Aug. 27, 1950 and were married for 68 years. Virgil passed away May 2, 2019. Joy was a lifelong member of the Woodlandville United Methodist Church and served as organist for over 50 years. Joy was a graduate of the Lathrop County School and Hickman High School. She also attended the University of Missouri. Joy worked at Central Dairy and Ben Franklin in Columbia, then worked for the U.S. Forest Service many years until her retirement. Joy was an excellent cook and enjoyed sharing her famous Scotcheroos!!

She is survived by her sister: Mrs. Ralph (Evelyn) Fenton of Columbia; two nephews: Rick Fenton of Lake Ozark and Randy Fenton of Rocheport; one great-niece: Nicole Norvell, husband Clayton and daughter Sadie of Pleasant Hill; one great-nephew: Kyle Fenton and fiance’ Yamile Oberlechner of Pleasant Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home.

